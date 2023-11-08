‘S.W.A.T.’ Lands at WE tv in Nonexclusive Cable Deal
Police drama to make its cable debut on Sunday, Nov. 12
S.W.A.T., the Sony Pictures Television-produced drama that has aired on CBS for six seasons, will make its cable debut on WE tv on Sunday, November 12.
The basic-cable network has licensed all seven seasons of the show — with the shortened and final seventh season due to air on CBS later in 2023 or in 2024 — in a nonexclusive deal with AMC Networks, which owns WEtv.
“S.W.A.T. is one of those high-octane procedurals that continues to captivate audiences and grow its viewership,” SPT senior VP, U.S. distribution Monica Veiga said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with AMC Networks to bring this fan-favorite to their viewers.”
Inspired by the classic television series and the follow-up feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, who is tasked with running a specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles.
S.W.A.T. also airs on CBS, in syndication and is available to stream on Netflix and Hulu. The sixth season, which premiered in 2022 on CBS, averaged 6.76 million viewers per episode, according to Nielsen, a 6 percent increase from the previous season. The first five seasons of S.W.A.T. spent several weeks on Netflix’s Top 10 list as well as on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 list, according to SPT.
S.W.A.T. is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios. The series was developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Contributing editor Paige Albiniak has been covering the business of television for nearly 25 years. She is a longtime contributor to Next TV, Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News. She concurrently serves as editorial director for entertainment marketing association Promax. She has written for such publications as TVNewsCheck, The New York Post, Variety, CBS Watch and more. Albiniak was B+C’s Los Angeles bureau chief from September 2002 to 2004, and an associate editor covering Congress and lobbying for the magazine in Washington, D.C., from January 1997-September 2002.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid