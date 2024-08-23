Sunday Mystery Matinee Added to FETV Lineup

Family Entertainment Television (FETV) said it was launching a new Sunday Mystery Matinee block to its weekend lineup on September 8.

The block will start out with the Cagney & Lacey reunion movies and the 1980s series The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

The Cagney & Lacey movies feature Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly reprising their Emmy-winning series roles. The movies first aired in the 1990s.

“We are excited to debut a new programming destination on Sunday afternoons with some of the most iconic characters in TV history,” said Adam Sumrall, executive VP of FETV and FMC.

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes originally aired on ITV in the U.K. from 1984 to 1985 and stars Jeremy Brett as Sherlock Holmes and David Burke as Dr. John Watson.