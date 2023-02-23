Spectrum News 13 Reporter In Orlando Killed While Covering A Story

A Spectrum News 13 reporter and photographer covering a story in Orlando were shot at the scene of a homicide investigation Wednesday.

The reporter died, according to Spectrum News 13. Spectrum News has not yet released that person’s name.

A 9 year old girl was also killed and her mother was wounded. All of the wounded were reportedly in critical condition at a local hospital.

According to the channel the news crew was in the Pine Hills area to report on the investigation of a homicide that had happened earlier in the day.

The Associated Press reported that a witness said that a man approached the news vehicle and opened fire hitting the two Spectrum News 13 journalists.

The news vehicle was not clearly marked as belonging to a TV station Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

The man then walked to a nearby home and shot the mother and daughter.

A news crew from WFTV was also on the scene and tried to give medical aid to the Spectrum 13 journalists.

Keith Melvin Moses was detained by law envorcement (Image credit: WFTV)

Mina said during a news conference Wednesday evening that Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who law enforcement believes is responsible for both shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood, had been detained, the AP reported. He is also a suspect in the earlier homicide.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today,” Spectrum News said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with our employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery. This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Orlando, Florida today. Our hearts go out to the families and colleagues of the Spectrum News 13 crew members and all the victims who have been affected by this senseless act of violence,” added NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt’.

“Journalists play a vital role bringing breaking news to the public, and often putting their lives in danger in the process. This is a reminder of the risks that members of the press face in their efforts to inform the public, and we stand with our colleagues in condemning all acts of violence against journalists,” LeGeyt’ said. ■