Soo Jin Oh Joins FreeWheel as Chief Strategy Officer

FreeWheel , Comcast’s ad tech company, said it hired Gamut president Soo Jin Oh as chief strategy officer, a new post at FreeWheel.

As chief strategy officer, Oh will develop plans to achieve the company’s long-term vision, enhance business operations and establish strong relationships in the advertising landscape.

She will report to Mark McKee, general manager of FreeWheel, and will be based in New York.

“Soo Jin is renowned for building strong teams, spearheading media, data, revenue and technology strategies; and executing with measurable and impactful results to the business,” said McKee. “Her sharp mind, strong relationships and creative and strategic approaches as well as her commitment to employee development will be incredibly valuable to us. We look forward to working with her as FreeWheel continues to connect buyers and sellers within in the new TV ecosystem and provide global technology solutions so both sides can achieve better results with ease, control and security.”

Oh rose from VP, client strategy & solutions to co-chief operating officer to president at Gamut, the OTT advertising company owned by Cox Media Group. Gamut was the winner of an Advanced Advertising Innovation Award in 2021. Before that, she held posts at Magnetic, IDG, TechNetwork and DogTime Media. She began her career as an account manager at Google. ■