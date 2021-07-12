How Gamut Got OTT Results

Gamut provided a couple of case studies of how its OTT campaigns work in local markets.

CEO Soo Jin Oh said “measurement is a sweet spot” at Gamut. “Any client that buys with us gets off-the-shelf measurement, whether it’s incrementality or things like store visitation rates or purchases,” she said. “OTT advertisers are looking for more measurement that helps them understand the return on investment.”

A pet-supply advertiser wanted to extend reach beyond linear TV. Gamut’s campaign targeted pet owners ages 25-54 in a local market and was optimized to reach unique viewers without oversaturating the audience. The result was that 69% of Gamut’s campaign was seen by consumers who can’t be reached with linear ads, according to data coming from Gamut’s partnership with iSpot.

Another campaign for a retailer aimed to increase web traffic among adults 25-54. Gamut used premium, brand-safe inventory and engaged CubeIQ and Comscore to measure the results. The campaign increased web traffic by 258%. Consumers were 12.7% less likely to visit competitors’ websites directly and 20.3% more likely to search for items the retailer sold.