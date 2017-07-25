Cox's Gamut Ad Unit Names Four New Leaders
Gamut, Cox Media Group’s cross-platform ad unit, has named four executives to oversee key areas of the digitally focused business.
They are:
- Soo Jin Oh, who is Gamut’s new VP of client strategy & solutions. In her role, she will oversee planning, media strategy and ad operations. She also will spearhead Gamut’s data strategy, channel partnerships and product development.
- Meghan Bentley, Gamut’s new director of business development. She will focus on building strategic agency and client-side relationships.
- Jason Whidby, named Gamut’s regional director of sales, west. Whidby most recently was director of sales at MNI Targeted Media.
- Blake McClean, Gamut regional director of sales, southeast. He joins Cox from VideoAmp, where he was senior account executive.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.