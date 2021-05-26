Soo Jin Oh Named President Of Cox Media Group’s Gamut

Cox Media Group named Su Jin Oh as president of Gamut, its over-the-top advertising company.

Oh, who has been co-chief operating officer of Gamut for the past eight months, will oversee the company’s day-to-day business and drive innovation and engagement. Rachel Williamson, who was named president of Gamut in 2015 left in Jan 2020.

Also Read: Apollo's Gamut to Use iSpot Unified Measurement

“For the past four years, Soo Jin has been a driving force at Gamut,” said Steve Pruett, executive chairman, CMG. “As a passionate and respected visionary, she brings a level of unmatched energy, diligence and entrepreneurial leadership to every role she takes on. She has a proven track record of fortifying organizational capabilities that delivers enhanced revenues and customer value, and I am thrilled that we can, once again, tap internal talent for such a critical leadership position.”

Also Read: Wilson Named to Head Cox Media Ad Businesses

Oh started her career at Google and joined Gamut in 2017. She has helped build Gamut from its beginnings as a start up in 2014 to a unique business providing local OTT execution across diversified revenue streams of managed and self-serve business.

“I am excited to take the helm at Gamut, the leading local OTT company with the best in class product and the most talented team in the industry,” said Oh. “Since Gamut’s inception, our team has rallied around always doing what’s right by each other and our customers with an unwavering commitment to excellent service and performance. We lead with our product and win with our people and I look forward to working with our team to spearhead more innovation and growth in this ever-evolving world of OTT.”