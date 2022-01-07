Comcast’s FreeWheel Names Mark McKee General Manager

Comcast’s ad tech company FreeWheel named Mark McKee as general manager, effective immediately.

McKee, who had been U.S. chief revenue officer at FreeWheel since 2020, succeeds Dave Clark, who had the job since 2017.

“Mark has shown his leadership within FreeWheel in ways that went above and beyond his role as CRO. His ability to follow strategic vision with solid execution, focus on the right priorities in a complex business environment, and keep clients’ needs first and foremost has allowed him to achieve tremendous success for FreeWheel and for our customers over the past few years,” said Marcien Jenckes, president, Comcast Advertising. “At this pivotal time of opportunity for FreeWheel, as well as for the television advertising industry overall, we are confident Mark brings the experience and perspective necessary to help the company continue to succeed and thrive.”

Before joining FreeWheel in 2018, McKee was senior VP of Videology. He also held post at Joost and Massive Inc.,

“Since joining FreeWheel, I continue to be impressed each day by the intelligence and passion of our people, the innovation behind our products, and our ability to respond to the needs of the market,” said McKee. “I could not be more excited and honored to expand my responsibilities at a time of such possibility and to help move the company from strength to strength.” ■