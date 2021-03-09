FreeWheel Opens Doors to Strata Data Warehouse

FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company, said it launched the Strata Data Warehouse, which gives users of the ad management platform insights into cross-media campaigns.

The Strata Data Warehouse is compatible and interoperable with agency business intelligence systems and lets advertisers and buyers pull multiple data sets and analysis.

“In today’s cross-screen advertising world, multi-platform data insights are a must,” said Mark McKee, chief revenue officer at FreeWheel. “But often, the process for obtaining these insights can be time-consuming and complicated. With the Strata Data Warehouse, our clients are seeing measurable time savings. This is valuable time that can be used to put these new insights to work to power the planning, execution, and optimization of their media campaigns.”

The Data Warehouse will be available to all Strata users in April. The beta version is being tested by five agencies, including Harmelin.

"With the availability of near real-time data becoming a necessity in the media space, the addition of the FreeWheel Data Warehouse has given our agency the tools we need to produce timely, accurate reports and make quicker, more poignant optimizations to our campaigns,” said Joe Fedorowicz, director, systems integrations at Harmelin. “The complexity of the data, coupled with familiar interoperability, allowed the Strata datasets to seamless enter our workflows."

Cooper-Smith is another agency that’s using the beta version of the Strata Data Warehouse.

“Introduction of the Strata Data Warehouse has allowed Cooper-Smith to spend less resources preparing and validating data,” said Jessica Bayer, senior director of analytics at Cooper-Smith. “In return, it is allowing more time to focus on integrating a wider range of data, driving real-time optimizations and predictive modeling for our clients. What used to take hours is done in a matter of minutes.”

Later this quarter, FreeWheel will be launching the next phase of Data Warehouse that will include deeper analytic tools. These capabilities will provide extensive functionality to all agency users – from buying and planning to finance teams. The tool will provide visual reporting options, drag and drop functionality and customization based on users’ needs.