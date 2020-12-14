Mark McKee Named Chief Revenue Officer at FreeWheel

Mark McKee has been named chief revenue officer, a new post at FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company.

McKee, who had been VP of marketing at FreeWheel, will focus on customer experience and account strategy in order to grow revenue at the company.

“Mark is an industry leader with a finger on the pulse of today’s dynamic advertising industry. He has been able to combine his visibility into areas of challenge with prioritization of areas with greater opportunity to deliver results and value for our customers,” said Dave Clark, general manager of FreeWheel. “We are excited to elevate him to this new role at FreeWheel as we evolve and grow our offerings with supply, demand, marketplace and media clients.”

Before joining FreeWheel McKee had been with Videology, Joost and Massive Inc.