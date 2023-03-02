‘Somebody Somewhere’ Back on HBO in April

Comedy Somebody Somewhere, starring and executive produced by Bridget Everett, returns for season two on HBO Sunday, April 23. There are seven episodes.

The series follows Sam (played by Everett), a Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit into the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam's saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don't fit in but don't give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible.

“Season two reminds us that families are hard, even the fun ones. Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) have settled into a comfy routine,” HBO said. “But nothing stays the same forever.”

Everett is a cabaret performer in New York.

Mary Catherine Garrison, Jane Brody, Murray Hill, Mercedes White and Kailey Albus are also in the cast, while Tim Bagley, Jennifer Mudge and Barbara Robertson have joined it.

Somebody Somewhere is co-created & executive produced by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen. Everett executive produces with Carolyn Strauss for Mighty Mint, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions, and Tyler Romary. The series is written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Rachel Axler and Lisa Kron, and directed by Jay Duplass, Robert Cohen and Lennon Parham. ■