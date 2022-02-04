HBO Renews ‘Somebody Somewhere’

HBO will bring back its comedy series Somebody Somewhere for a second season, the premium service announced Thursday.

The series, which launched in January and concludes Feb. 27, follows a group of midwestern outsiders who don’t fit in but seek to find their voice together, according to the network. The series stars Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy and Mike Hagerty.

Somebody Somewhere is executive produced by Everett, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Carolyn Strauss, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Patricia Breen and Tyler Romary.

“Bridget Everett brings such warmth to the screen, it’s been an absolute joy to see audiences share a sense of belonging with this ensemble,” HBO Programming executive VP Amy Gravitt said in a statement. “We’re delighted to have Hannah and Paul remind us all where we come from in another season of Somebody Somewhere.”

