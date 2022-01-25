HBO Renews ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ for Third Season

HBO has renewed its comedy series The Righteous Gemstones for a second season, the network said Tuesday.

The series, which debuted its second season on the premium service Jan. 9, follows the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work, said the network. The series stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine.

“After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading, who wouldn't come back for more?,” said Amy Gravitt, HBO Programming executive vice president in a statement. “The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else.”

Also: The Five Spot: Danny McBride, Creator/Star, 'The Righteous Gemstones'

The Righteous Gemstones is executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James.■