Sling Freestream Unveils Six New Channels From TheSoul Publishing

Sling’s Freestream, Dish Network’s free, ad-supported streaming service added another six new live channels this week.

The channels, which came as part of a deal with digital media publisher TheSoul, are primarily YouTube-based and geared towards younger audiences.

“We are thrilled to bring our hugely popular, diverse, and entertaining channels to the Sling Freestream platform,” said Jonathan Shrank, director of distribution and streaming content partnerships at TheSoul. “The partnership will enhance their already comprehensive offering and leverage our industry-leading social media presence to bring new viewers to the provider.”

Since launching the FAST service, Dish has steadily built out its catalogue. It now offers more than 430 free channels and 41,000 on-demand titles.

In just the last two months, Dish has added over 20 new channels to Freestrewam.

Here are the new channels:

* “5-Minute Crafts” is the most-watched DIY digital brand in the world with more than 400 million social media subscribers, and is available on 25 streaming platforms.

* “123 GO!," known for its relatable content, offers a wide range of entertaining episodes, from life hacks to challenges and pranks.

* “Bright Side” features narrated episodes that showcase travel and exploration, self-improvement, gadgets, riddles and pop culture.

* “La La Life” focuses on the bright side of life. Its positive and uplifting content covers a wide range of relatable topics, from teen struggles to life hacks.

* “Slick Slime Sam” helps kids around the world with their latest DIY projects.

* And “TeenVee” brings together the Teen-Z and Avocado Couple into one animated channel.