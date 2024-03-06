Sling TV Integrates New 'Arcade' Gaming Feature

After losing nearly 300,000 subscribers in 2023, Sling TV is looking for a way to keep customers around.

With that in mind, the EchoStar/Dish-owned virtual MVPD has announced the launch of Arcade, which lets users play 10 simple video games, a few of them arcade classics, on the Sling TV app, even while they're watching live or recorded video content.

The games include Tetris, Wheel of Fortune, Sweet Sugar, Solitaire Clash, Poker Online, Neon Rider, Pixel Dash, Centipede, Doodle Jump and Coin Town.

Initially, only users of the Sling TV app on Android TV and Amazon Fire TV platforms will be able to use Arcade, Sling TV said. But the app will gain device support in the coming months, the company added. Sling TV also said new titles "will be added regularly."

To launch Arcade, Sling TV is partnering with Play.Works, a provider of games and interactive entertainment features to other clients including Comcast, Cox, Canada's Videotron, Roku and Vizio.

So how well do the games play and how fun are they?

Next TV couldn't access the new feature Wednesday on our Sling TV review account, running on Fire TV. We have an email into Sling TV to see if we're doing something wrong.

“Sling continues to put its subscribers and users first. We want people to not only love the flexibility and control, but we want the entire experience to be fun and engaging,” said Gary Schanman, group president of Dish Video Services. “Sling is now more than just TV. We want people to enjoy their entertainment just as much as we do. The new Arcade offering combines some great classic games with our great TV programming. No other streaming platform gives you access to more entertainment options for free.”