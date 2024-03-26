Mediacom Launches Xumo Stream Box

Mediacom has begun deploying the Xumo Stream Box to its broadband-only customers, the New York cable operator announced.

The device was developed by a joint venture formed between Comcast and Charter Communications, and is designed to compete with TVOS platforms made and operated by Roku, Amazon, Google and Samsung, among others.

“Xumo Stream Box is an incredibly versatile and consumer-friendly technology that seamlessly integrates our market leading broadband speeds with a world class streaming experience,” said Tapan Dandnaik, Mediacom’s senior VP of pperations, product strategy and consumer experience, in a statement.

The IP gadet is already in use with Charter video subscribers and Comcast broadband-only customers.

Mediacom announced back in October at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver that it would deploy the technology, which is powered by the Comcast Entertainment OS.

The device blends popular SVOD platforms, Comcast FAST programming and app-based pay TV, if the user subscribes to it.

Mediacom has around 1.3 million subscriptions across broadband, video and voice products.

Last week, the company CTO JR Walden said Mediacom has begun taking legacy QAM video signals off its network, as it migrates video consumption to the Xumo Stream Box and various TiVo-backed IPTV services.