Mediacom Launches Xumo Stream Box
New York cable operator has sworn off QAM video
Mediacom has begun deploying the Xumo Stream Box to its broadband-only customers, the New York cable operator announced.
The device was developed by a joint venture formed between Comcast and Charter Communications, and is designed to compete with TVOS platforms made and operated by Roku, Amazon, Google and Samsung, among others.
“Xumo Stream Box is an incredibly versatile and consumer-friendly technology that seamlessly integrates our market leading broadband speeds with a world class streaming experience,” said Tapan Dandnaik, Mediacom’s senior VP of pperations, product strategy and consumer experience, in a statement.
The IP gadet is already in use with Charter video subscribers and Comcast broadband-only customers.
Mediacom announced back in October at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver that it would deploy the technology, which is powered by the Comcast Entertainment OS.
The device blends popular SVOD platforms, Comcast FAST programming and app-based pay TV, if the user subscribes to it.
Mediacom has around 1.3 million subscriptions across broadband, video and voice products.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Last week, the company CTO JR Walden said Mediacom has begun taking legacy QAM video signals off its network, as it migrates video consumption to the Xumo Stream Box and various TiVo-backed IPTV services.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!