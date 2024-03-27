Hulu Added to Disney Plus App for Bundle Subscribers

Hulu programming is now available via Disney Plus to Disney bundle subscribers.

The Walt Disney Co. said that it launched Hulu on Disney Plus, which makes Hulu programming available via the Disney Plus app.

Subscribers to the Disney bundle will be able to access all Hulu programming via a new tile on the Disney Plus homepage. Customers who currently subscribe only to Disney Plus will be able to upgrade to the bunch for prices starting at $2 more per month.

Disney is under pressure to cut losses from its streaming services. Disney agreed to buy Comcast's stake in Hulu, giving it the ability to be more flexible on how Hulu is programmed, marketed and distributed.

“This marks the most significant technical, operational, and product evolution for Disney Plus since its launch — one that reflects a wider technology transformation that we have been undertaking,” said Aaron LaBerge, president and chief technology officer, Disney Entertainment & ESPN. “That work is going to drive an enhanced, more engaging user experience with Disney Plus and lays the foundation for the innovations and enhancements we are planning for the future.”

Disney will be launching an ad campaign looking to upsell consumers. The campaign includes out-of-home placements, custom broadcast and digital spots, cross-branded social media posts, bi-coastal experiential stunts, including on-site activations at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort,

The ads use the White Stripes song We’re Going to Be Friends to highlight the combination of Disney Plus and Hulu characters.

The Disney Plus homepage also features a new greener logo, reflecting the addition of Hulu.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“The collective power of Disney Plus and Hulu — outstanding originals from the most powerful brands and studios in the industry, libraries filled with decades of iconic favorites, and industry-leading advertising and technological capabilities – is transformative,” said Joe Earley, president of Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment. “Today’s official launch of Hulu on Disney+ gives viewers even more opportunities to easily discover and enjoy thousands of titles all in one place, underscoring the extraordinary value of the Disney Bundle.”