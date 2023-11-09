App Merging Disney Plus and Hulu Set to Beta Launch for U.S. Bundle Subscribers in December

Disney said Wednesday that it will launch in beta next month a new app that combines the Disney Plus and Hulu UX for bundled U.S. subscribers.

“We remain on track to roll out a more unified one-app experience domestically, making extensive general entertainment content available to bundle subscribers via Disney Plus,” Disney CEO said during the company's July - September quarter earnings call.

Also read: Disney Adds Disney Plus Subs, Expects Streaming Profits in Q4 2024

The announcement comes after Disney last week announced plans to buy out the remaining 33% stake in the Hulu joint venture from Comcast for at least $8.61 billion.

During Wednesday's call with equity analysts, Iger touted ample parental controls that will enable users of the combined app mechanisms for keeping Hulu's more adult-oriented content away from kids.

And thanks largely to the growth of the premium Hulu + Live TV tier, Hulu's overall customer tally rose by 200,000 to 48.5 million.

Disney Plus added 500,000 customers in the U.S. and Canada to reach 46.5 million UCan users.