Is This What the Twitter/X App for Smart TVs Will Look Like?

By Daniel Frankel
( NextTV )
published

Web developer releases video clip of YouTube-like experience

X app for smart TV
(Image credit: X)

Earlier in month, controversial X owner Elon Musk tweeted that a video-focused, app-based version of his social media service was coming to smart TVs.

It was reported at the time by several outlets, including Fortune and Mashable, that the app would be very similar to YouTube's smart TV software, and that it would be available for smart TV's powered by Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Tizen TVOS platforms. 

Over the weekend, The Verge noticed a tweet from web developer and researcher Nima Owji, who posted a short video of what she says is a version of the app. Here's that tweet:

