Is This What the Twitter/X App for Smart TVs Will Look Like?

Earlier in month, controversial X owner Elon Musk tweeted that a video-focused, app-based version of his social media service was coming to smart TVs.

Coming soon https://t.co/JlnlSL7eS9March 9, 2024 See more

It was reported at the time by several outlets, including Fortune and Mashable, that the app would be very similar to YouTube's smart TV software, and that it would be available for smart TV's powered by Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Tizen TVOS platforms.

Over the weekend, The Verge noticed a tweet from web developer and researcher Nima Owji, who posted a short video of what she says is a version of the app. Here's that tweet:

BREAKING: Here's a video of the upcoming #X app for TVs!Here, you can see its login screen, home tab, search tab, and profile pages.It's web-based, so it can be run on almost any smart TV! pic.twitter.com/SRwnyJUUD3March 23, 2024 See more