Is This What the Twitter/X App for Smart TVs Will Look Like?
Web developer releases video clip of YouTube-like experience
Earlier in month, controversial X owner Elon Musk tweeted that a video-focused, app-based version of his social media service was coming to smart TVs.
Coming soon https://t.co/JlnlSL7eS9March 9, 2024
It was reported at the time by several outlets, including Fortune and Mashable, that the app would be very similar to YouTube's smart TV software, and that it would be available for smart TV's powered by Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Tizen TVOS platforms.
Over the weekend, The Verge noticed a tweet from web developer and researcher Nima Owji, who posted a short video of what she says is a version of the app. Here's that tweet:
BREAKING: Here's a video of the upcoming #X app for TVs!Here, you can see its login screen, home tab, search tab, and profile pages.It's web-based, so it can be run on almost any smart TV! pic.twitter.com/SRwnyJUUD3March 23, 2024
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!