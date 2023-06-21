Sling Freestream Apparently Wasn't on Android Mobile Devices ... Until Now

The press release headline proudly touts, "Sling Freestream Launches on Android Mobile Streaming Devices."

Our reaction? Who launches a streaming app these days without support on Android phones, which control around 46% of the U.S. smart phone market?

But more than four months after Dish's Sling TV unit launched its Freestream-branded FAST service, the app is now playable on the other half of the mobile device market that doesn't run on Apple's iOS.

Perusing the Sling Freestream supported device page, we couldn't find a major gadget ecosystem that's not covered at this point, save for maybe Sony PlayStation game consoles.

Meanwhile, Freestream -- which says it has more than 400 free channels -- is also touting discounts on subscription streaming services including AMC Plus, Showtime and Starz.

To entice users to sign up for these premium channels, Sling invited us to "check out some of the premium shows premiering" on these pay platforms this summer, rattling of titles including AMC Plus' The Walking Dead: Dead City and Cannes Confidential, as well as the second season of Starz' only lightly observed pro wrestling drama Heels.

Yeah, again, there are more than 400 free channels to choose from.