Sling's New 'Freestream' FAST Adds 16 Channels

Dish's Sling TV unit, which just upped its FAST game with the launch of Freestream last month, has now surpassed 230 channels for free-to-consumer platform.

Most of the new channels are targeted to Spanish-speaking viewers, but there are a few notable English-language outlets in the mix, including Documentary+.

Here's a list of the new channels, log lines courtesy of Sling TV:

* Anime X HIDIVE: Love anime? Check out HIDIVE’s action-packed assortment on Anime X HIDIVE! From classic series to hot hits fresh from Japan, it's got anime fans like you covered. Come discover your favorite new series with Anime X HIDIVE!

* Canela Cinema: 24/7 content from the most watched movies on Canela.TV including nostalgic and contemporary cinema from Hollywood, Mexico and all of LATAM.

* Canela.TV: 24/7 series, movies, documentaries, live news, and live sports.

* Canela Clasicos: Best Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. Movies with Pedro Infante, María Félix, El Santo y Capulina.

* Canela Telenovelas: 24 hours of content of the well-known soap operas and series from Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina and Chile.

* Canela Deportes: 24 hours of the best live sports: soccer, baseball, boxing, MMA, action sports and more.

* Documentary+: Home to the world’s best documentaries -- from Academy Award winning classics and box office hits to festival darlings and cult favorites. Nonfiction storytelling at its best, curated by the best.

* FLOU Cine: The home for the best Latin American movies, from Argentina to Venezuela, with the rhythm and touch of the Caribbean.

* FLOU Caribeño: The best programming from the Spanish-speaking Caribbean region. Watch great films, TV series, comedy and variety shows from Dominican Rep., Puerto Rico, Central America and Venezuela on one channel.

* Mirror Now: An Indian 24/7 English-language news channel owned by India's largest media conglomerate, The Times Group. A powerful media voice distinguished by its sincerity and commitment towards people centricity, Mirror Now covers national, international, business, sports, crime, and entertainment news in a fast-paced, crisp and concise manner.

* Amor Real: Relive this 19th century story in which you will travel back in time to discover if love is real.

* La Fea Más Bella: Beauty is on the inside! The girls from the ugly duckling barracks are waiting for you for unending fun.

* La Que No Podia Amar: Drama, lies and passion await you at Hacienda Del Fuerte. Join Ana Paula in this love story.

* Mi Corazón Es Tuyo: Ana Leal's story is worth telling over and over again. She lost everything, but Fernando changed her life.

* Nosey Escandalos: America's hit daytime TV shows you can't stop watching. “The Jerry Springer Show,” “Maury,” “Judge Dad,” and many more, available all day, every day, for free.