Sling's New 'Freestream' FAST Adds 16 Channels
Channels include Documentary+, Anime X HIDIVE, Mirror Now and 13 Spanish-language outlets
Dish's Sling TV unit, which just upped its FAST game with the launch of Freestream last month, has now surpassed 230 channels for free-to-consumer platform.
Most of the new channels are targeted to Spanish-speaking viewers, but there are a few notable English-language outlets in the mix, including Documentary+.
Here's a list of the new channels, log lines courtesy of Sling TV:
* Anime X HIDIVE: Love anime? Check out HIDIVE’s action-packed assortment on Anime X HIDIVE! From classic series to hot hits fresh from Japan, it's got anime fans like you covered. Come discover your favorite new series with Anime X HIDIVE!
* Canela Cinema: 24/7 content from the most watched movies on Canela.TV including nostalgic and contemporary cinema from Hollywood, Mexico and all of LATAM.
* Canela.TV: 24/7 series, movies, documentaries, live news, and live sports.
* Canela Clasicos: Best Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. Movies with Pedro Infante, María Félix, El Santo y Capulina.
* Canela Telenovelas: 24 hours of content of the well-known soap operas and series from Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina and Chile.
* Canela Deportes: 24 hours of the best live sports: soccer, baseball, boxing, MMA, action sports and more.
* Documentary+: Home to the world’s best documentaries -- from Academy Award winning classics and box office hits to festival darlings and cult favorites. Nonfiction storytelling at its best, curated by the best.
* FLOU Cine: The home for the best Latin American movies, from Argentina to Venezuela, with the rhythm and touch of the Caribbean.
* FLOU Caribeño: The best programming from the Spanish-speaking Caribbean region. Watch great films, TV series, comedy and variety shows from Dominican Rep., Puerto Rico, Central America and Venezuela on one channel.
* Mirror Now: An Indian 24/7 English-language news channel owned by India's largest media conglomerate, The Times Group. A powerful media voice distinguished by its sincerity and commitment towards people centricity, Mirror Now covers national, international, business, sports, crime, and entertainment news in a fast-paced, crisp and concise manner.
* Amor Real: Relive this 19th century story in which you will travel back in time to discover if love is real.
* La Fea Más Bella: Beauty is on the inside! The girls from the ugly duckling barracks are waiting for you for unending fun.
* La Que No Podia Amar: Drama, lies and passion await you at Hacienda Del Fuerte. Join Ana Paula in this love story.
* Mi Corazón Es Tuyo: Ana Leal's story is worth telling over and over again. She lost everything, but Fernando changed her life.
* Nosey Escandalos: America's hit daytime TV shows you can't stop watching. “The Jerry Springer Show,” “Maury,” “Judge Dad,” and many more, available all day, every day, for free.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!