Sinclair’s KTUL Tulsa Upgrades to UHF Signal

Sinclair Broadcast Group said that KTUL, its ABC affiliate in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has upgraded its signal to UHF from VHF.

Sinclair said the change increases the station’s power to a full 1 megawatt, the maximum allowed by the Federal Communications Commission for UHF stations. That will enable the station to reach more viewers in the market.

“The upgrades, and the switch from VHF to UHF transmission, allows KTUL to broadcast with a stronger signal, allowing us to reach more of the Tulsa community who rely on over-the-air broadcasts for their news, content and emergency information,” KTUL chief engineer David Shaffer said. “The project, which took nearly two years to complete, is one of the most significant upgrades we have made at the station and we are excited to roll out reception and picture quality like never before.”

The station is urging viewers to rescan their TV sets in order to receive KTUL, also known as NewsChannel8, on the new signal.