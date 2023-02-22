Sinclair, Without RSNs, Reports $55 Million Net Income in Q1

Sinclair Broadcast Group–separated from the troubled Ballys regional sports networks financially–reported a profit for the fourth quarter, driven by record media revenue.

Sinclair separated itself financial from Diamond Sports, the subsidiary that runs the RSNs. Diamond last week missed an interest payment and is in negotiations with creditors that could lead to a restructuring or bankruptcy.

Sinclair’s net income was $55 million, or 79 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss a year ago of $89 million, or $1.18 a share.

Operating income excluding the RSNs increased 110% to $263 million.

Revenues were down 35% to $960 million Excluding Diamond Sports, the Sinclair subsidiary that runs the RSNs, revenues were up 18%. Media revenues excluding the RSNs was up 19%.

Excluding Diamond, advertising revenues increased 58% to $503 million. Core advertising revenues–excluding political revenues– were up 10% to $331 million.

Distribution revenues, excluding the RSNs, were $415 million, down 2%.

“Sinclair had a solid finish to 2022, setting records for our broadcast and other advertising and distribution revenues. Strong political revenues were a big factor in the record results, demonstrating the strong value proposition TV continues to offer in reaching the masses,” said Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley. “We entered 2023 financially strong and are well-positioned to weather whatever economic environment we face in the year ahead.”

Looking ahead to the first quarter, Sinclair said it was expecting total revenue to be between $768 million and 787 million, including advertising revenues of between $297 million and $312 million.

It guided to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $99 million to $133 million. ■