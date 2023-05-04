Season Two of Gloria Calderón Kellett Dramedy ‘With Love’ Coming to Prime Video

Prime Video has released the official trailer for season two of Gloria Calderón Kellett dramedy With Love. The six-episode season is available June 2.

Calderón Kellett previously ran the show on One Day at a Time, which was on Netflix and then Pop TV.

With Love centers on siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz as they navigate life changes and rely on their family to get them through. Lily focuses on growing her makeup styling business and home ownership in the new season. When both Santiago and Nick profess their feelings for her, Lily wrestles with what is best for her future. Jorge, for his part, begins to question whether he and Henry are truly compatible.

Emeraude Toubia plays Lily and Mark Indelicato portrays Jorge. Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam and Vincent Rodriguez III are also in the cast.

A review of season one on IndieWire said, “With Love holds commonalities with One Day, predominately in that both are about an intergenerational Latino family, but the Amazon Prime Video series finds even richer and deeper avenues to explore.”

With Love is created and executive produced by Calderón Kellett. Andy Roth executive produces too.

The show is co-produced by Calderón Kellett’s production company, GloNation, and Amazon Studios.