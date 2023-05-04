Season Two of Gloria Calderón Kellett Dramedy ‘With Love’ Coming to Prime Video
Sophomore season of well-reviewed romantic comedy arrives June 2
Prime Video has released the official trailer for season two of Gloria Calderón Kellett dramedy With Love. The six-episode season is available June 2.
Calderón Kellett previously ran the show on One Day at a Time, which was on Netflix and then Pop TV.
With Love centers on siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz as they navigate life changes and rely on their family to get them through. Lily focuses on growing her makeup styling business and home ownership in the new season. When both Santiago and Nick profess their feelings for her, Lily wrestles with what is best for her future. Jorge, for his part, begins to question whether he and Henry are truly compatible.
Emeraude Toubia plays Lily and Mark Indelicato portrays Jorge. Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam and Vincent Rodriguez III are also in the cast.
A review of season one on IndieWire said, “With Love holds commonalities with One Day, predominately in that both are about an intergenerational Latino family, but the Amazon Prime Video series finds even richer and deeper avenues to explore.”
With Love is created and executive produced by Calderón Kellett. Andy Roth executive produces too.
The show is co-produced by Calderón Kellett’s production company, GloNation, and Amazon Studios.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.