‘One Day at a Time’ Back on Netflix Jan. 26

The second season of Netflix reboot One Day at a Time returns Friday, Jan. 26. Sony Television Productions produces the show, which is executive produced by Norman Lear.

Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce are executive producers and co-showrunners. Michael Garcia and Brent Miller exec produce the show too.

One Day at a Time stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz.

The show originally ran for nine seasons on CBS, with Bonnie Franklin, Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli in the cast. Lear produced that one too.

Netflix calls its show “a reimagining of the iconic Norman Lear’s classic sitcom” and a “hilarious and heartfelt comedy that follows three generations of a Cuban-American family navigating the ups and downs of life.” A single mother who is a military veteran raises a couple strong-willed children, with help from her mother and the building’s superintendent.