No More ‘One Day at a Time’ on Pop TV

Comedy One Day at a Time won’t see another season on Pop TV, which picked up the rebooted series in 2019 after it ran for three seasons on Netflix.

“Sadly, the news is out,” said showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett on Twitter. “I'm not sad just yet, y'all. We still have some hope for new homes. Hang tight, my loves. You know that if I go down, I will go down swinging for this show (& cast & crew) I love.”

One Day at a Time only offered part of its season four on Pop TV, part of ViacomCBS, due to COVID. The March season premiere, which had Schitt’s Creek as a lead in, was simulcast on TV Land and Logo.

“What might not be a hit show on Netflix could very well be the biggest show on Pop,” Brad Schwartz, then the president of Pop TV, told B+C. “You’re dealing with different metrics.”

The show focuses on a Cuban-American family in Los Angeles. Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez and Rita Moreno are the cast.

Mike Royce and Norman Lear executive produce alongside Kellett. “We're still trying for season 5,” said Royce on Twitter. “What if #ODAAT was the first show ever on 3 networks?”

Sony Pictures Television produces One Day at a Time.

The original show, starring Bonnie Franklin, Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli, aired on CBS 1975-1984. The rebooted show has aired on CBS this fall.