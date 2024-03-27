Scripps Renews State Farm As Sponsor of Friday Night WNBA on Ion

Scripps Sports said that State Farm has signed a new multi-year agreement to continue as the title sponsor of Ion’s Friday night WNBA telecasts.

State Farm has also signed up for Ion’s National Women’s Soccer League Saturday Night Soccer. The insurance company will have primary brand positioning and in-game sponsorships.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“State Farm is a champion for women’s sports, and this sponsorship is one way we’re committed to bringing more awareness and visibility,” said Kristyn Cook, Chief Agency, Sales & Marketing Officer, State Farm. “We believe that few things in today’s world capture our attention, ignite our passion and connect our communities like sports.”

State Farm has had an 11-year relationship with the WNBA, dating back to 2013, when it became presenting sponsor of the WNBA Draft. Caitlin Clark, the all-time college basketball scoring leader for Iowa was the first collegiate and female athlete State Farm signed to its Team State Farm athlete roster,

“State Farm is a fantastic sponsor and a brand that shares our belief that women’s sports and female athletes deserve the same high-profile recognition and opportunities as their male counterparts,” said Tony Lamerato, VP of revenue and sponsorships for Scripps Sports. “State Farm doesn’t just talk about it. It shows its commitment with actions.”