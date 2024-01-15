Scripps Names Lisa Moore Station Manager at KSBY-TV
Moore continues as senior director of sales
The E.W. Scripps Co. said it named Lisa Moore general manager of KSBY-TV, its station in San Luis Obispo, California.
Moore has been senior director of sales at KSBY since 2022 and will continue to lead sales, as well as helping with day-to-day operations at the station.
Originally from the market, Moore joined the station in 2000 as an account executive. In 2016, she moved across the market to KEYT-TV and KCOY-TV, before returning in 2018.
“Born and raised on the Central Coast, Lisa comes to this new role having built her career here,” said Dean Littleton, senior VP of local media for Scripps. “Her wealth of knowledge about the market, combined with her leadership skills, make her the ideal person for this role.”
