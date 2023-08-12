Savannah Bananas Baseball Games To Appear On NESN

Boston-area regional sports network NESN announced that it will televise four Savannahs baseball games, starting August 14.

The Bananas play a unique brand of baseball designed primarily to be entertaining, which special rules, music, dancing and fan participation.

The games are part of the Bananas “World Tour” and coverage is presented by Dunkin.

The Bananas will be playing their arch rivals the Party Animals in an arrangement similar to the one the Harlem Globetrotters have with the Washington Generals, except the Party Animals have a better record.

Both teams feature professional players trying to win, but their games have unique features.

Special Bananas baseball rules stipulate that games can’t last more than 2 hours and that no inning will start after the game has lasted one hour and 50 minutes. Teams get a point for winning an inning until the last inning, which all runs count toward the final score.

Fan are part of the game. If one catches a foul ball by either team on the fly, the batter is out. There are no walks, bunts and players can steal first base.

The games feature music, dancing, players in kilts and the Bananas’ home field is ad-free with the concession stands offering unlimited hot dogs, burgers, soda and popcorn, plus the team’s own Savannah Banana Beer, Banana Split Cream Soda and Slippery Banana adult cocktails.

In addition to televising the Bananas games, NESN will feature the team on NESN Clubhouse, an episode of Like a Pro with Jared Carrabis and the TC & Co. Podcast.

Fans can stream the Savannah Bananas games live on the NESN 360 app via authentication with their TV provider or by purchasing a subscription directly.