Samsung Starting FAST Channel Featuring Conan O’Brien Content

Samsung and long-time late night host Conan O’Brien are launching a free ad-supported streaming channel on Samsung TV Plus.

At its NewFront presentation on Tuesday, Samsung said the new Conan O’Brien FAST channel will run 24 hours a day and feature 30-minute blocks of clips from O’Brien’s archives.

The clips will come from O’Brien’s shows, with sketch comedy and celebrity guests.

Samsung also announced a number of tech and data related initiatives.

A new TV and You Community panel will offer advertisers granular data about consumers’ TV consumption. The panel is based on data from 5,000 households providing automatic content recognition (ACR) data.

Samsung Ads said that advertisers will be able to receive a de-duplicated view of linear and streaming campaigns by age/sex demos, by network and by app.

“The TV and You Community places linear and streaming ads on the same playing field, so advertisers can deduplicate their campaigns, and most importantly, activate based on those insights, with data,” said Justin Evans, Head of Analytics and Insights, Samsung Ads. “It’s an invitation for brands to work with Samsung Ads not just as a media partner, but an insights partner to solve one of the industry’s biggest challenges.”

Samsung will also offer outcome driven campaigns tied to key performance indicators (KPIs) including website engagement, console game play, in-app content engagement, website action, new viewer acquisition and TV network tune in.

Through a partnership with KERV, advertisers will be able to employ shoppable creative experiences created by artificial intelligence on the Samsung Ads Platform. Shoppable TV ads will appear on CTV urging viewers to connect with brands on a mobile device or other second screen so that programming is not interrupted. Later in the year, Samsung said it will launch CTV ads on Samsung TV Plus that will enable users to interact through their remote controls.

“Smart TVs are much more than just an entertainment vehicle. Consumers are now using their Smart TVs in various ways such as from shopping to gaming to socializing in the metaverse and much more. This will provide advertisers with the much-needed ability to enhance ad experiences for more measurable outcomes,” said Cathy Oh, VP, Global Head of Marketing, Samsung Ads.