Samba TV Nominates Next-Day Ad Targeting For Political Ads

Samba TV said it has launched new technology it says gives political advertisers next-day precision ad targeting to reach voters in regional, state and national elections.

Yahoo and TelevisaUnivision have already signed up for the new capability.

“Hispanics are one of the biggest and most influential voter groups in the U.S.,” said TelevisaUnivision senior VP of product management Brian Lin. “As political advertisers look to further engage with our audience, we look forward to partnering with Samba TV to enable a more effective way to inform Spanish-speaking voters across the country.”

Samba TV says advertisers can build customized political ad exposure segments and launch their targeted campaign the next day, ensuring political advertisers are targeting the right voters efficiently and effectively.

“In one of the most consequential elections in history, coupled with a deeply fragmented media landscape, marketers are facing one of the most challenging political seasons to reach voters,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin.

“What worked in the past no longer applies. The strategy of relentlessly hitting the same audience with political ads on traditional TV is outdated. In today's landscape, candidates must embrace a holistic approach that integrates traditional TV with real-time targeting across streaming and digital platforms to reach voters who are consuming media in entirely new ways,” Navin said. “This tactic is vital for political advertisers seeking a competitive advantage in a pivotal election where the stakes are high for control of the White House, Congress, and regional seats of power."