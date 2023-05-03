Roku Sets unscripted Series Starring Singer Charlie Puth

Singer Charlie Puth showed up at Roku’s NewFront presentation Tuesday, sat down at the piano and played a tune that included the jingles for McDonald’s and T-Mobile.

Puth is set to star in a six-episode series described as an unscripted comedy. The show carries the working title of Charlie Makes a Record.

The musician acknowledged that the show would be ad supported, urging ad buyers to sing along that the show would stream “thanks to your ad spend.” He failed to include ROI and ROI in his lyrics, admitting he didn't know what those initials meant.

The series is being produced yScout Productions. David Collins, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo, and Michael Wiliams serve as executive producers for Scout Productions. Charlie Puth, Ty Stiklorius, and Mikaela Puth also serve as executive producers.

Another original coming to Roku is Special Delivery, the first first food competition that tests chefs on how well they can cooks dishes for home delivery. Views will be able to order dishes featured on the show

Roku should be able to sell sponsorships to food marketers and delivery services.

The six-episode series is produced by ITV America’s High Noon Entertainment and Ready Set Go. Scott Feeley and Adam Sher are the executive producers for High Noon. Donray Von and Meredith Sandland serve as executive producers for Ready Set Go.

Roku also introduced Celebrity Family Cook Off hosted by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and executive produced by Sofia Vergara;

The six-episode competition series is produced for Roku by Butternut, a Wheelhouse company, and Latin World Entertainment. Courtney White, Brent Montgomery, and Teri Weideman serve as executive producers for Butternut, with Sofia Vergara, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Kate Presutti, and Luis Balaguer executive producing for Latin World Entertainment.