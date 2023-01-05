Roku Claims More Than 70 Million Global Active Accounts

Roku said it now has more than 70 million global accounts, up from 60.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the full year, Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours worth of content, up 19% from the prior year.

“As consumers continue the shift to TV streaming, we’re excited that a growing number of people are taking the journey with Roku, and we’re proud to reach this meaningful milestone today,” Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood said. “Roku is laser-focused on delivering affordable, easy-to-use products and an operating system that makes streaming accessible to all. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative and delightful experiences to more and more viewers this year.”

Roku previously announced that it was getting into the TV-set making business, with its Roku Select and Roku Plus models.

New programming is streaming on The Roku Channel, including the Miss Universe Pageant on January 14.

The number of active accounts and streaming hours is based on preliminary estimated data. The company will report final operating metrics and financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022 in February. ■