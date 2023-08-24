ReachTV Names George Sealey Exec VP, Development & Production

ReachTV, a network distributed in hotels and airports, said it hired George Sealey as executive VP of development and production, a new position at the comany.

Sealey was previously executive VP of alternative programming & development at Universal Television Alternative Studios.

In his new role he will oversee the development and production of original content, reporting to CEO Lynnwood Bibbens. He will work with networks, productions companies and producer to licence their content to Reach TV.

He will also executive produce ReachTV original series including TasteBuds, The Business of Sports and Cultural Eats with Chef Eric Adjepong.

“George Sealey is one of the original trailblazers of unscripted entertainment,” said Bibbens. “His broad experience in development, production and licensing will help ReachTV continue to innovate new business models and build the streaming television network of the future.”

At Universal, Sealey managed the development, production and launches for series and pilots, including World of Dance, Titan Games, Songland, Making It and Hollywood Game Night. He also served as the senior VP of alternative programming & development at NBC, where he oversaw shows such as Better Late Than Never, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, The Biggest Loser, The Celebrity Apprentice and Fashion Star.

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, I am excited to join Lynnwood Bibbens and the innovative team at ReachTV. I look forward to creating new business opportunities and expanding upon existing relationships, as we develop, build and grow our premium entertainment content,” Sealey said.