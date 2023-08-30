Prudential Signs Multi-Year Deal With Disney To Be Presenting Sponsor of Rose Bowl

Prudential said it signed a multi-year agreement with Disney Advertising and the Tournament of Roses to be the presenting sponsor of the Rose Bowl Game through the 2025-26 college football season.

Prudential replaced Capital One as the presenting sponsor of the Rose Bowl with the January 2023 game.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Unlike most other major bowl games, the Rose Bowl does not have a title sponsor.

“This sponsorship aligns with our ongoing strategy to invest in our brand and encourage consumers to think about financial planning when life has changed for the better,” said Richard Parkinson, chief brand officer at Prudential Financial. “By tapping into highly visible cultural moments like the Rose Bowl, we can help more people seize their Now What? moments and take their financial future to the next level.”

This season, the Rose Bowl will appear January 1 on ESPN and the ESPN app. It will be a College Football Playoff Semifinal game in what will be the last year of the eight-team championship tournament format. Next season the college football playoffs expands to 12 teams.

Prudential will serve as the official sponsor of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses events leading up to the game known as “The Granddaddy of Them All.”

The brand will also have category exclusivity across both the College Football Playoff and the Tournament of Roses in the Life Insurance, Wealth Management, and Financial Advisory categories.

"As a global financial brand, Prudential's commitment to excellence and its shared passion for the game aligns with the spirit of the Rose Bowl, and we are thrilled to have them as a returning sponsor of this historic event,” said Mike Denby, senior VP, Disney Advertising Sales. "Through Disney’s unrivaled reach, brands like Prudential can leverage the power of college football across our platforms to engage with diverse audiences nationwide, and on the grandest of stages."