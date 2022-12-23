ESPN Signs Prudential As Sponsor Of Rose Bowl Game

Penn State and Utah will battle for the Rose Bowl trophy on Jan. 2.

Disney Advertising Sales said that Prudential Financial has signed up the new presenting sponsor of the Rose Bowl Game, which will air on ESPN on January 2.

Prudential replaces last year’s sponsor Capital One.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We're incredibly excited to have Prudential join our strong slate of CFP sponsors on Disney,” Disney Advertising Sales senior VP Mike Denby said. “The Rose Bowl Game has long been one of college football's most storied events and we're looking forward to reaching new audiences together. Through our best-in-class content, Prudential will be able to connect and engage with fans all across the country for football's greatest New Year’s tradition."

No. 8 Utah will play Penn State in this season’s Rose Bowl.

Prudential joins a roster of bowl game sponsors for ESPN. The other sponsors for the Big Six Years bowl games are Allstate, Capital One, Chick-fil-A, Goodyear and Vrbo. ■