Capital One Adds Rose Bowl to College Football Bouquet

Capital One will be the title sponsor of the Rose Bowl on ESPN Jan. 1

Capital One has signed up as the presenting sponsor of the 107th Rose Bowl game, which will air on ESPN as part of the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1.

Capital One replaces last year’s sponsor Northwestern Mutual. The credit card company is also the title sponsor of the Orange Bowl.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

This year’s college football season has been disrupted by COVID-19, with many games delayed or canceled. But ESPN and its sponsors are hoping most bowl games survive and that “The Granddaddy of Them All” gets played and attracts a big audience.

“We’re honored to be presenting sponsor of the 107th Rose Bowl and cheer on two great teams in this highly anticipated game,” said Marc Mentry, chief brand officer at Capital One. “Being a part of the Rose Bowl, especially when it is host to a College Football Playoff semifinal game, is a special opportunity for us to connect with fans around one of America’s most storied sporting events. While this year’s game will certainly look different than most, sports continues to be a great unifier and bright spot.”

Capital One has been a college football sponsor since 2001, when it presented the Capital One Bowl. It has been the Capital One Orange Bowl sponsor since 2014.

"The Rose Bowl Game’s rich tradition makes it one of the most celebrated events of the year and one of the most-viewed games on the sports calendar,” said Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising Sales. “We’re excited to extend our long-standing relationship with Capital One with this year’s Rose Bowl, which promises to be even more special as host of a College Football Playoff Semifinal."