ESPN Cancels Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

ESPN said that the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols preventing Southern Methodist University from playing.

“While we are disappointed in having to cancel the game, our top priority is the health and safety of all parties involved,” said Clint Overby, VP of ESPN Events. “We wish SMU, their student-athletes, coaches and administrators well during this time.”

The pandemic has disrupted many college football games, including some of the 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events.

Earlier, ESPN canceled the Las Vegas Bowl because of COVID .

SMU’s opponent, the University of Texas San Antonio will now play in the Servpro First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26 on ABC. UTSA’s opponent will be announced shortly.