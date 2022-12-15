College Football Bowl Season Kicks Off December 16

Cable and broadcast networks will televise more than 40 college football bowl games over the next month as the sport counts down to its National Championship game.

The first of the bowl games kicks off on ESPN December 16 as Miami (Ohio) battles UAB in the Bahamas Bowl and Troy faces UTSA in the Cure Bowl. The bowl season concludes on January 9 with the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the winners of the New Year’s Eve Fiesta Bowl (Michigan-TCU) and Peach Bowl (Georgia-Ohio State), both of which will air on ESPN.

Below is the list of the major 2022-23 college football bowl games*

Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio)-UAB (ESPN)

Cure Bowl: Troy-UTSA (ESPN)

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati-Louisville (ESPN)

Celebration Bowl: Jackson State-N.C. Central (ABC)

Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State-Florida (ESPN)

LA Bowl: Washington State-Fresno State (ABC)

LendingTree Bowl: Rice -Southern Mississippi (ESPN)

New Mexico Bowl: SMU–BYU (ABC)

Frisco Bowl: Boise State-North Texas (ESPN)

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall-UConn (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan-San Jose State (ESPN)

Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty-Toledo (ESPN)

New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama-Western Kentucky (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor-Air Force (ESPN)

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest-Missouri (ESPN)

Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana (ESPN)

Hawai'i Bowl: Middle Tennessee State-San Diego State (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green–New Mexico State (ESPN)

First Responder Bowl: Memphis-Utah State (ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina-East Carolina (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo-Georgia Southern (ESPN)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State-Wisconsin (ESPN)

Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl: Oregon-North Carolina (Fox)

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech-Ole Miss (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota-Syracuse (ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State-Oklahoma (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl: Washington-Texas (ESPN)

Dec. 30

Orange Bowl: Tennessee-Clemson (ESPN)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: NC State-Maryland (ESPN)

Sun Bowl: UCLA-Pitt (CBS)

Gator Bowl: South Carolina–Notre Dame (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl: Ohio–Wyoming (Barstool)

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Michigan-TCU (ESPN)

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Georgia-Ohio State (ESPN)

Music City Bowl: Iowa-Kentucky (ABC)

Sugar Bowl: Alabama-Kansas State (ESPN)

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State-Illinois (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl: LSU-Purdue (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic: USC-Tulane (ESPN)

Rose Bowl Game: Utah-Penn State (ESPN)

College Football Playoff National Championship Game (ESPN)

*NCAA.com