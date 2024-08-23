Toyota Returns as Presenting Sponsor of NBCU’s Paralympic Games

Tokyo, a sponsor of the Tokyo Paralympic games, is back for Paris.

Toyota returns as the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympics, NBCUniversal said.

Following record-breaking ad sales for the Paris Olympics, NBCU said, ad sales for the Paralympic Games were up 60% from Tokyo, with a record number of advertisers participating.

“Coming off of our highly successful Paris Olympic Games, we are thrilled to continue bringing world-class athletic competition to audiences across the country with the 2024 Paralympic Games,” said Dan Lovinger, President, Olympic & Paralympic Partnerships, NBCUniversal.

“With the lights of Paris shining the biggest spotlight on Paralympic athletes, we are partnering with brands like Toyota, whose passion for innovation and commitment to empowering all people truly embodies the Paralympic spirit,“ Lovinger said. “Toyota's dedication to supporting these incredible moments both enhances the viewer experience and strengthens the bond between our audience and these inspiring athletes,” Lovinger said. “Our unprecedented roster of advertisers for Paris 2024 is further validation of the growth and overall health of the Paralympic movement.”

NBCUniversal is giving more advertisers access to Paralympic games by offering inventory programmatically.

“Toyota is proud to return as the presenting sponsor of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paralympic Games Paris 2024,” said Mike Tripp, group VP of Toyota Marketing. “We are excited to watch our Team Toyota athletes, and this incredible gathering of elite competitors come together in Paris to strive for gold.”

NBCUniversal plans to present more than 140 hours of television coverage across NBC, USA Network and CNBC starting August 28.

This year’s Paralympic Games will include a breathtaking Opening Ceremony set to take place on the Champs-Élysées at the Place de la Concorde.

Coverage will also include the most streaming hours ever for a Paralympic event, with about 1,500 hours of coverage across all 22 Paralympic sports set to be streamed on Peacock throughout the duration of the 12-day event.

NBCUniversal will be bringing back Gold Zone and Multiview — two of the most popular features of Peacock’s coverage of the Paris Olympics — for the Paralympic Games.