NBCUniversal Is Going for Gold With $1.2 Billion in Olympic Ad Sales

NBCUniversal said it has sold $1.2 billion worth of advertising in the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, putting it on track to be the gold medal winner for most ad revenue ever generated by an Olympic Games.

The revenue total includes about $350 million from new advertisers.

Digital ad revenue has already set a record, the company said.

The previous, pandemic-delayed Summer Olympics in Tokyo generated $1.76 billion in revenue.

NBCU said it has sold out all of the ad inventory for the opening and closing ceremonies.

Also sold out are NBCU’s Prime Pods, shorter breaks designed to focus attention on one or two sponsors.

Around 95% of the custom, primetime marketing integrations have been snapped up.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

With women’s sports in the spotlight — and generating record ratings — NBCU noted that more than half of its primetime programming is devoted to women’s competitions.