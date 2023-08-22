Prime Video Benches ‘A League of Their Own’
Series EP Abbi Jacobson takes swing at Prime Video for blaming cancellation on writer’s strike
Prime Video will not go ahead with a second season of its women’s baseball-themed drama series A League of Their Own due to delays caused by the ongoing writer's and actor’s strike, according to reports.
The series, an adaptation of the 1990’s movie of the same name about a professional women’s baseball league, was initially renewed for a four-episode second season this past April. Series co-creator and executive producer Abbi Jacobson recently took to social media to decry the show’s cancellation.
“To blame this cancellation on the strike … is bulls**t and cowardly,” Jacobson said in her Instagram post, before adding “this post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artist and actors and writers and crew.”
The series from Sony Pictures Television stars Jacobson, Chante Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, and Nick Offerman.
Along with Jacobson, Will Graham, Hailey Wierengo, Desta Tedros Reff and Jamie Babbit also served as executive producers for A League of Their Own.
