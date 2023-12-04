Paramount Plus’s ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,’ ‘Leave The World Behind‘ on Netflix: What’s Premiering This Week (Dec. 4-10)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Peacock’s original movie based on the Emmy Award-winning series Monk and the Netflix apocalyptic-themed film Leave the World Behind highlight the new shows debuting during the first full week of December.
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie debuts December 8 on the streaming service and stars Tony Shalhoub in his Emmy-winning role as obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk. The film also brings back original series cast members Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo. Monk ran on USA Network from 2002-2009.
Also premiering November 8 is Netflix original movie Leave The World Behind, which stars Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, and Ethan Hawke as unexpected housemates brought together amid an unexplainable, widespread blackout.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of December 4-10. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
December 7: Archie (drama), Britbox
December 7: The Black Hamptons (drama), BET Plus
December 7: Coach Prime (returning series), Prime Video
December 7: My Life With the Walter Boys (drama), Netflix
December 7: The Lovers (drama), Sundance Now/AMC Plus
December 7: Hush (returning series), Allblk
December 8: Baby Shark’s Big Movie (family movie), Paramount Plus
December 8: Leave the World Behind (drama movie), Netflix
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.