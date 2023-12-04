Paramount Plus’s ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,’ ‘Leave The World Behind‘ on Netflix: What’s Premiering This Week (Dec. 4-10)

Peacock’s original movie based on the Emmy Award-winning series Monk and the Netflix apocalyptic-themed film Leave the World Behind highlight the new shows debuting during the first full week of December.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie debuts December 8 on the streaming service and stars Tony Shalhoub in his Emmy-winning role as obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk. The film also brings back original series cast members Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo. Monk ran on USA Network from 2002-2009.

Also premiering November 8 is Netflix original movie Leave The World Behind, which stars Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, and Ethan Hawke as unexpected housemates brought together amid an unexplainable, widespread blackout.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of December 4-10. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

December 7: Archie (drama), Britbox

December 7: The Black Hamptons (drama), BET Plus

December 7: Coach Prime (returning series), Prime Video

December 7: My Life With the Walter Boys (drama), Netflix

December 7: The Lovers (drama), Sundance Now/AMC Plus

December 7: Hush (returning series), Allblk

December 8: Baby Shark’s Big Movie (family movie), Paramount Plus

December 8: Leave the World Behind (drama movie), Netflix