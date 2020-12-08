AMC Networks to Rebrand SVOD Service UMC as ALLBLK

AMC Networks will rename the Robert Johnson Jr.-created Urban Movie Channel (UMC) subscription streaming service ALLBLK beginning in January 2021, the company announced Tuesday.

UMC, which Johnson launched in 2014 to feature African-American targeted movies, specials and series, was acquired by AMC Networks in 2018 as part of its acquisition of RLJ Entertainment. Subscription numbers for the $4.99 per month streaming service were not made available.

The new ALLBLK will look to build on UMC’s content lineup with new, original scripted series in 2021, said AMC officials. New programs scheduled to launch on ALLBLK in 2021 include multi-cam comedy Millennials, sitcom Partners In Rhyme, legal drama Lace, haircare makeover series My Mane Problem, and the Datari Turner/eOne reality series Notorious Queens.

“As our SVOD services continue to develop loyal subscription bases, establishing strong brands that cater to the targeted interests of our viewership is highly imperative,” said AMC Networks SVOD President, Miguel Penella in a statement. “UMC’s rebranding as ALLBLK speaks to the need for curated entertainment experiences immersed in authenticity and targeted to the viewing interest of Black Americans, specifically the Black female audience.”

Added Johnson: “UMC began as a distribution model for Black creatives to directly reach the then largely underserved African American audience without the restrictions of legacy content development and traditional broadcast models. As technology advances and programming demands from our community evolve, the rebranded ALLBLK will be well positioned to breakout as the preeminent streaming destination for viewers seeking Black entertainment.”

The move comes on the heels of AMC naming former UMC COO Brett Dismuke as general manager of UMC and WE tv. “While we’re revamping our brand, what remains constant is our commitment to providing a home for Black creatives in front of and behind the camera to find opportunity and tell captivating stories," Dismuke said. "As we enter a new era of diversity and reflection in the entertainment industry, we’re excited for audiences to experience what will soon be ALLBLK.”