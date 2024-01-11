Paramount Plus Snaps New Spots as Super Bowl Nears

Paramount Plus is rolling out two new commercials as it prepares to stream the CBS Sports broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII.

The spots continue Paramount Plus’s pitch about having a “mountain of entertainment.”

The first spot will appear during CBS’s coverage of the Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers wild card playoff game on Sunday.

The spot shows Decepticon Scourge from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (voiced by Peter Dinklage) trying to show Bills quarterback Josh Allen who has a cannon for an arm. Other Paramount Plus characters in the lineup include Dora the Explorer, Peppa PIg and CBS Sports announcers Tracy Wolfson, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

Paramount Plus is keeping the wraps on its Super Bowl LVIII commercial — for now — which will air during the big game.

Paramount Plus and CBS are part of Paramount Global.