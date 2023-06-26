Paramount Plus Cancels ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’, ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’, Two Others

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has canceled Star Trek: Prodigy, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Queen of the Universe and The Game. Prodigy and Rise of the Pink Ladies had one season apiece. Queen of the Universe and The Game had two.

Developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, Prodigy is aimed at younger audiences and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy. The animated show premiered in October 2021 and Paramount Plus had ordered a second season.

Star Trek shows on Paramount Plus include Strange New Worlds, Discovery and Picard.

Rise of the Pink Ladies debuted May 11 and took place four years before the original Grease.

Queen of the Universe is a competition series involving drag and singing. Season two debuted in March.

The Game ran on The CW and BET for several seasons apiece before coming to Paramount Plus in late 2021. The show looks at Black culture through the prism of pro football.

The four shows will be removed from the Paramount Plus platform. Paramount Plus has said it is refining its programming portfolio as it bundles Showtime into the streaming platform.