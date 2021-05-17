Paramount Plus Bringing Back ‘The Game’

Paramount Plus is bringing back The Game, with original cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez reprising their roles as sports agent Tasha and pro football player Malik. The half-hour comedy-drama will be executive produced by original creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions.

There will be 10 episodes.

The Game ran for nine seasons, first on The CW and then on BET. It premiered in 2006.

“From the moment it debuted, The Game was a groundbreaking series that used humor, heart and memorable characters to explore real issues involving race, gender and, of course, football,” said Julie McNamara, executive VP and head of programming, Paramount Plus. “What better time for Devon and the whole team to reunite for a fresh look at a world that has only become more at-the-center of the cultural conversation today.”

CBS Studios, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions are producing the series.

Shifting from San Diego to Las Vegas, The Game offers a mix of original cast and new faces. The series offers “a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football,” said Paramount Plus. “The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love—all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.”

All nine seasons of the first iteration are available on Paramount Plus and on CW Seed.

“Fifteen years ago I created The Game and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people,” said Akil. “I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”