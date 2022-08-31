Paramount Plus Integrates Showtime Into Single App, Promo Prices Bundle at $7.99

Paramount, which already started bundle-pricing its two big SVOD services last year, is taking the strategy to the next level.

The conglomerate is now offering a bundled version of Paramount Plus that includes Showtime integrated into a single app. And through Oct. 2, Paramount is promotionally pricing the bundle at $7.99 a month for the partially ad-supported Essentials tier, and $12.99/month for the ad-free Premium Plan.

After Oct. 2, the bundles shoot up to $11.99 and $14.99, respectively.

“This singular user experience streamlines sign-up and enhances discovery, and this lower price will allow more households to enjoy this exceptional combined entertainment offering.” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO of Paramount Global Streaming.

Paramount touted 64 million direct-to-consumer customers at the end of the second quarter. Like Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount no longer provides granularity on specifically how many subscribers belong to each of its two major subscription streaming platforms.

For its part, WBD said it's outright combining HBO Max and Discovery Plus into a single app. It has said nothing about the offering being a "bundle."

A question: Might Paramount's more flexible approach to combining its services be something WBD emulates? ■