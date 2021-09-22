ViacomCBS Bundles Paramount Plus and Showtime, Knocks 38% Off the Monthly Price

ViacomCBS has rolled out a promotional bundle rate for Paramount Plus and Showtime, discounting the monthly price by 38%.

New signups can get a bundle featuring the partially ad-supported Paramount Plus Essentials (regularly $4.99 a month) and Showtime (which goes for $10.99 a month) for $9.99 a month.

Prospective subscribers can also choose to bundle the ad-free Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99) with Showtime for $12.99.

Both discounts amount to 38% off the regular monthly rate for the two SVOD platforms.

ViacomCBS, which said it added 6.5 million subscription streaming customers in the second quarter, also said the promotion is good through Oct. 20.