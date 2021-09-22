ViacomCBS Bundles Paramount Plus and Showtime, Knocks 38% Off the Monthly Price
Limited time promo is good until Oct. 20
ViacomCBS has rolled out a promotional bundle rate for Paramount Plus and Showtime, discounting the monthly price by 38%.
New signups can get a bundle featuring the partially ad-supported Paramount Plus Essentials (regularly $4.99 a month) and Showtime (which goes for $10.99 a month) for $9.99 a month.
Prospective subscribers can also choose to bundle the ad-free Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99) with Showtime for $12.99.
Both discounts amount to 38% off the regular monthly rate for the two SVOD platforms.
ViacomCBS, which said it added 6.5 million subscription streaming customers in the second quarter, also said the promotion is good through Oct. 20.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
