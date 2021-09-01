‘The Game’ Reboot on Paramount Plus Nov. 11

The Game debuts on Paramount Plus Thursday, Nov. 11. The comedy-drama previously aired on The CW from 2006 to 2009, then BET from 2011 to 2015. There are 10 new episodes.

Relocating from San Diego to Las Vegas, The Game offers a mix of new and original characters to “offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football,” said Paramount Plus. “The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love–all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.”

Mara Brock Akil created the original series.

Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chachez, Adriyan Rae and Vaughn Hebron are in the cast. Tim Daily joins the staff to play billionaire Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, Toby Sandeman will play ace football player Garret Evans and Coby Bell plays former football player Jason Pitts.

The Game is executive produced by Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, Salim Akil, and original executive producers Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions. Kevin Bray will direct the first two episodes.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions.

All nine previous seasons of The Game are available on Paramount Plus.